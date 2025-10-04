Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL Stock Holdings Boosted by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $523,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MRVL. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the first quarter worth about $399,587,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 32.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,661,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,272,117,000 after acquiring an additional 5,050,159 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 748.3% during the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,700,841 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $227,033,000 after acquiring an additional 3,264,557 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 662.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,119,855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $187,566,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 8,128.6% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,460,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $151,515,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430,945 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $86.22 on Friday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.08 and a twelve month high of $127.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $74.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -663.23, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.16.

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 1.43% and a positive return on equity of 11.01%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Marvell Technology’s revenue was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. Marvell Technology has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.690-0.790 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 24th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 7.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -184.62%.

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

In other news, COO Chris Koopmans acquired 6,800 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $78.03 per share, with a total value of $530,604.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer owned 104,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,179,494.75. This represents a 6.94% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy acquired 13,600 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $77.09 per share, with a total value of $1,048,424.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 268,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,709,226.33. This represents a 5.33% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 27,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,109,632. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Marvell Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $133.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.67.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

