Maseco LLP Buys New Position in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Maseco LLP purchased a new stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,297 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,152,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Axis Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Axis Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,260 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,703 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 3,470,565 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $548,315,000 after purchasing an additional 165,593 shares in the last quarter. Waycross Partners LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 503,808 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $79,597,000 after purchasing an additional 16,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AM Investment Strategies LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 58,748 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $9,281,000 after purchasing an additional 9,595 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.36, for a total transaction of $12,327,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 74,648,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,269,182,261. The trade was a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.39, for a total value of $61,736,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 7,399,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,305,251,251.17. This trade represents a 4.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,097,407 shares of company stock valued at $714,378,504. 4.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVDA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research increased their price target on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. BNP Paribas raised NVIDIA to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Benchmark raised their target price on NVIDIA from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.00.

NVIDIA Stock Down 0.7%

NVIDIA stock opened at $187.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.60. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1-year low of $86.62 and a 1-year high of $191.05. The company has a market cap of $4.56 trillion, a PE ratio of 53.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $178.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.15.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.NVIDIA’s revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.14%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

