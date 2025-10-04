Medpace Holdings, Inc. $MEDP Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 18.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 41,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,549 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Medpace were worth $12,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Medpace by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,186,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,596,000 after purchasing an additional 102,015 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,131,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medpace by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 582,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,411,000 after purchasing an additional 6,225 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Medpace by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 539,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,470,000 after purchasing an additional 59,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Medpace by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 337,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,830,000 after purchasing an additional 89,347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MEDP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Medpace in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Medpace from $313.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Medpace from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Medpace from $270.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Medpace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $422.27.

Medpace Stock Down 0.7%

MEDP stock opened at $532.49 on Friday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $250.05 and a 12-month high of $547.15. The company has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.59, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $474.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $367.72.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.10. Medpace had a net margin of 18.74% and a return on equity of 67.66%. The company had revenue of $603.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Medpace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.760-14.53 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 12.29 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 36,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.90, for a total transaction of $17,225,676.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 925,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $440,587,744.10. This trade represents a 3.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total transaction of $4,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 57,500 shares in the company, valued at $27,600,000. This represents a 14.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 161,266 shares of company stock worth $74,111,427. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

