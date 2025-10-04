Midwest Financial Group LLC Sells 37 Shares of Visa Inc. $V

Midwest Financial Group LLC lowered its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,709 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 37 shares during the quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 20,635 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,522,000 after purchasing an additional 6,883 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Visa by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,811 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,733,000 after purchasing an additional 4,817 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Visa by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 182,935 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $64,111,000 after buying an additional 4,991 shares in the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 141,927 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $49,740,000 after buying an additional 28,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Visa by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 3,236 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.30, for a total transaction of $3,589,015.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,815.10. The trade was a 95.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.02, for a total value of $697,328.54. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,102,438.50. The trade was a 14.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:V opened at $349.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $641.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $343.78 and a 200 day moving average of $346.70. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $273.24 and a 52 week high of $375.51.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $10.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.16% and a return on equity of 58.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.05%.

V has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $408.00 price objective (up from $396.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Visa in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $410.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $386.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $385.96.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

