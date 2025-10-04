Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 199,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 3.3% of Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $57,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,682,000 after acquiring an additional 4,841 shares in the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 184,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,170,000 after acquiring an additional 33,618 shares in the last quarter. Fjell Capital LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Fjell Capital LLC now owns 5,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 7,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 90,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,135,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JPM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $330.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $303.45.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total transaction of $2,830,430.00. Following the sale, the director owned 82,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,492,753.58. This trade represents a 10.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

JPM opened at $309.89 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $202.16 and a 12-month high of $318.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $852.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $300.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $274.48.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $44.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.76 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 16.93%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.12 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 6th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 28.73%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Further Reading

