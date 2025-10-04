MPLX LP $MPLX Shares Sold by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) by 16.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,444 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,367 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in MPLX were worth $1,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MPLX. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in shares of MPLX during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MPLX during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MPLX in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in MPLX in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC grew its position in MPLX by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 24.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MPLX alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of MPLX from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of MPLX from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of MPLX from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of MPLX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (a-)” rating on shares of MPLX in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.89.

MPLX Price Performance

MPLX stock opened at $49.63 on Friday. MPLX LP has a one year low of $43.53 and a one year high of $54.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.89. The company has a market cap of $50.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.68.

MPLX (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.05). MPLX had a net margin of 35.44% and a return on equity of 30.95%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. MPLX’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that MPLX LP will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MPLX Profile

(Free Report)

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets, and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Crude Oil and Products Logistics and Natural Gas and NGL Services segments. The Crude Oil and Products Logistics segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products, and water.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MPLX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MPLX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.