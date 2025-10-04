Nano Magic (OTCMKTS:NMGX) Shares Up 11.9% – Here’s Why

Nano Magic, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NMGX – Get Free Report) shares shot up 11.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.60 and last traded at $0.60. 5,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,018% from the average session volume of 447 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.54.

Nano Magic Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.56 and its 200 day moving average is $0.61. The firm has a market cap of $8.63 million, a P/E ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 49.46.

Nano Magic (OTCMKTS:NMGX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.57 million for the quarter.

About Nano Magic

Nano Magic Inc develops, commercializes, and markets consumer and industrial products using nanotechnology in the United States and Canada. The company offers liquid and towelette formulations for cleaning and protecting clear surfaces, such as electronic touchscreens, windshields, windows, mirrors, shower doors, eyeglasses, and sunglass lenses; liquid formulation packaged for retail and industrial sale for cleaning surfaces; and anti-fogging liquid and towelette formulations for sporting product applications and goggles.

