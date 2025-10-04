National Grid Transco, PLC $NGG Shares Purchased by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of National Grid Transco, PLC (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) by 18.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in National Grid Transco were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in National Grid Transco by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,133,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $205,592,000 after buying an additional 1,041,918 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in National Grid Transco by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,012,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $132,064,000 after buying an additional 94,839 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in National Grid Transco by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,880,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $123,375,000 after buying an additional 137,541 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its holdings in National Grid Transco by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,389,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,176,000 after buying an additional 256,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Grid Transco by 19.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,372,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $90,044,000 after purchasing an additional 228,179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NGG shares. Zacks Research cut National Grid Transco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 1st. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of National Grid Transco in a report on Saturday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Grid Transco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.40.

Shares of National Grid Transco stock opened at $73.40 on Friday. National Grid Transco, PLC has a twelve month low of $55.82 and a twelve month high of $74.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.63.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

