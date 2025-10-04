National Grid Transco, PLC $NGG Shares Sold by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of National Grid Transco, PLC (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in National Grid Transco were worth $737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Grid Transco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of National Grid Transco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Grid Transco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Grid Transco by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Grid Transco by 197.3% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NGG shares. Zacks Research downgraded shares of National Grid Transco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 1st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of National Grid Transco in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Grid Transco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.40.

National Grid Transco Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of NYSE NGG opened at $73.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $72.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. National Grid Transco, PLC has a 52-week low of $55.82 and a 52-week high of $74.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.63.

National Grid Transco Company Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

