NeuroOne Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:NMTC) Rating Increased to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of NeuroOne Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:NMTC – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on NMTC. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of NeuroOne Medical Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of NeuroOne Medical Technologies in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.23.

Get NeuroOne Medical Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on NeuroOne Medical Technologies

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NMTC opened at $0.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.50 million, a PE ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.73. NeuroOne Medical Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $1.39.

NeuroOne Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:NMTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. NeuroOne Medical Technologies had a negative return on equity of 163.49% and a negative net margin of 55.44%.The business had revenue of $1.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 million. NeuroOne Medical Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Institutional Trading of NeuroOne Medical Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMTC. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in NeuroOne Medical Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in NeuroOne Medical Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in NeuroOne Medical Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NeuroOne Medical Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in NeuroOne Medical Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. 16.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NeuroOne Medical Technologies

(Get Free Report)

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation, a developmental stage company, provides solutions for EEG recording, brain stimulation and ablation solutions for patients suffering from epilepsy, Parkinson’s disease, dystonia, essential tremors, and chronic pain due to failed back surgeries and other related neurological disorders.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NeuroOne Medical Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuroOne Medical Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.