Norden Group LLC Has $20.60 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Norden Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 93,894 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 401 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 2.2% of Norden Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $20,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Financial Group LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 15,053 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.5% in the second quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,399 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.7% in the second quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,075 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Maseco LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Axis Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 71.1% during the second quarter. Axis Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,640 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,676,000 after buying an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, September 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Citizens Jmp began coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.26.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 4,273,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total value of $960,666,409.97. Following the transaction, the insider owned 897,722,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,816,902,603.28. This trade represents a 0.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 20,845,122 shares of company stock valued at $4,731,747,929 over the last 90 days. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMZN opened at $219.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $226.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.02. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $161.38 and a 52-week high of $242.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

