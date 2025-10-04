Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC) Trading Down 0.1% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC – Get Free Report) dropped 0.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $12.96 and last traded at $12.99. Approximately 13,658 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 21,607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.00.

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.87.

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.043 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 2.1% during the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 144,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 229.9% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 23,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 16,312 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 35.4% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 20,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 5,402 shares during the period. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the first quarter worth $132,000. 11.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

