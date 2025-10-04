Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC) Trading Down 0.1% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC – Get Free Report) dropped 0.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $12.96 and last traded at $12.99. Approximately 13,658 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 21,607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.00.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.87.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.043 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%.
Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.
