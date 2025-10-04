Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM) Stock Price Up 0.2% – What’s Next?

Shares of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM – Get Free Report) rose 0.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.32 and last traded at $9.30. Approximately 28,520 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 53% from the average daily volume of 18,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.28.

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.12.

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.029 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NIM. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 3.7% in the second quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 17.6% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 38.1% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares during the period. Uhlmann Price Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 3.8% in the second quarter. Uhlmann Price Securities LLC now owns 78,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 21,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.23% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

