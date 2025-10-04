Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM) Stock Price Up 0.2% – What’s Next?

Shares of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM – Get Free Report) rose 0.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.32 and last traded at $9.30. Approximately 28,520 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 53% from the average daily volume of 18,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.28.
The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.12.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.029 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%.
Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.
