NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Shares Bought by Accurate Wealth Management LLC

Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,867 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,061 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up approximately 2.4% of Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $15,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 324,901 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $43,631,000 after acquiring an additional 35,815 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its position in NVIDIA by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,346,417 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $315,100,000 after purchasing an additional 22,929 shares during the period. Highview Capital Management LLC DE boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 58,396 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,842,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653 shares during the period. Hudson Value Partners LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 50,658 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,805,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Finally, Armis Advisers LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $4,216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Persis Drell sold 40,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.65, for a total transaction of $7,106,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 138,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,647,161. The trade was a 22.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 30,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.40, for a total value of $5,380,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 2,883,402 shares in the company, valued at $508,632,112.80. This represents a 1.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,097,407 shares of company stock valued at $714,378,504. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Benchmark raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target (up from $205.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Phillip Securities raised NVIDIA from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.00.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $187.62 on Friday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1 year low of $86.62 and a 1 year high of $191.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.45, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.15.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.14%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

