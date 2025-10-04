OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A Sells 269 Shares of Visa Inc. $V

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A reduced its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,072 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 269 shares during the quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp raised its holdings in Visa by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 2,697 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. LBP AM SA raised its holdings in Visa by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 692,971 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $246,039,000 after purchasing an additional 20,476 shares during the last quarter. Victrix Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Visa by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victrix Investment Advisors now owns 11,127 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,041 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. grew its position in shares of Visa by 175.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 5,500 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,953,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Visa

In other Visa news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.02, for a total value of $697,328.54. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 11,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,102,438.50. The trade was a 14.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.30, for a total value of $3,589,015.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 537 shares in the company, valued at $183,815.10. The trade was a 95.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Visa in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $410.00 target price for the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 target price (up from $405.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Visa from $386.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $408.00 target price (up from $396.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.96.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of V opened at $349.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $343.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $346.70. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $273.24 and a 52-week high of $375.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $641.29 billion, a PE ratio of 34.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.90.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $10.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 58.93% and a net margin of 52.16%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 23.05%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

