Optex Systems (NASDAQ:OPXS) Lowered to Buy Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Optex Systems (NASDAQ:OPXS – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Optex Systems in a report on Saturday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Optex Systems Stock Up 1.2%

OPXS stock opened at $12.75 on Friday. Optex Systems has a 12-month low of $5.36 and a 12-month high of $14.60. The company has a market cap of $88.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.69.

Optex Systems (NASDAQ:OPXS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.11 million during the quarter. Optex Systems had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 24.67%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Optex Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $604,000. Huntleigh Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Optex Systems by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Huntleigh Advisors Inc. now owns 33,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021 shares during the period. Archon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Optex Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $332,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in Optex Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $304,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Optex Systems by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 4,431 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.07% of the company’s stock.

About Optex Systems

Optex Systems Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells optical sighting systems and assemblies primarily for the U.S. department of defense, foreign military applications, and commercial markets in the United States. It offers periscopes, such as laser and non-laser protected plastic and glass periscopes, electronic M17 day/thermal periscopes, and vision blocks; sighting systems, including back up sights, digital day and night sighting systems, M36 thermal periscope, unity mirrors, optical weapon system support and maintenance, commander weapon station sights, and sight assembly refurbishments; howitzers comprising M137 telescope, M187 mount, M119 aiming device, XM10 and aiming circles; and applied optics center consisting of laser interference filter, optical assemblies, laser filter units, day windows, and specialty thin film coatings, as well as other products, such as muzzle reference systems, binoculars, collimators, optical lenses and elements, and windows.

