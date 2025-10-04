Panoramic Capital Partners LLC Has $245,000 Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

Panoramic Capital Partners LLC decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 22.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,181 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 617 shares during the quarter. Panoramic Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth about $2,730,414,000. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 15,135.7% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 10,071,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,197,753,000 after acquiring an additional 10,004,975 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth about $607,621,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 27,017,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,213,848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 72.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,549,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $598,280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332,293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $113.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $482.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 52-week low of $97.80 and a 52-week high of $126.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.56.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $81.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 9.17%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on XOM. Melius Research began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Melius began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $127.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.00.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total transaction of $238,351.10. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 13,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,413.05. This represents a 13.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

