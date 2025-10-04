PayPal Holdings, Inc. $PYPL Shares Sold by Lbp Am Sa

Lbp Am Sa lessened its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,166 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 920 shares during the period. Lbp Am Sa’s holdings in PayPal were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,989 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its position in PayPal by 44.5% in the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 2,475 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 69.5% during the first quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 11,469 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 4,703 shares during the period. Finally, Stablepoint Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 3.8% during the first quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC now owns 18,560 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $69.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.44. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.85 and a 1 year high of $93.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.31.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.08 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 25.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. PayPal has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.180-1.220 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 5.150-5.300 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PYPL. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

In other news, CAO Chris Natali sold 7,102 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.35, for a total value of $492,523.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Diego Scotti sold 3,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total transaction of $265,282.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 16,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,174,279.68. The trade was a 18.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,102 shares of company stock valued at $1,046,607 in the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

