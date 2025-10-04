Peregrine Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Peregrine Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 49.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,170 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 6.3% of Peregrine Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Peregrine Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $9,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 832,274,556 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $158,348,557,000 after buying an additional 8,913,959 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 542,733.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 132,641,388 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $29,100,194,000 after purchasing an additional 132,616,953 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 97,379,134 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $18,527,354,000 after purchasing an additional 302,858 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,674,091,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,243,622 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,461,952,000 after purchasing an additional 605,415 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.10, for a total transaction of $542,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 515,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,916,569.70. The trade was a 0.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 13,570 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total transaction of $3,022,853.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 44,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,825,943.60. This trade represents a 23.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,845,122 shares of company stock worth $4,731,747,929 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $219.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.46, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $226.55 and a 200 day moving average of $211.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.02. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $161.38 and a one year high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $167.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on AMZN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $266.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Roth Capital set a $250.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $288.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.26.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

