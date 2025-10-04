PFG Investments LLC Buys 234 Shares of First Trust Water ETF $FIW

PFG Investments LLC grew its stake in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,701 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in First Trust Water ETF were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 844,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,095,000 after acquiring an additional 32,085 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Water ETF in the first quarter worth $43,319,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 315,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,822,000 after purchasing an additional 17,539 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 22.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 227,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,910,000 after purchasing an additional 41,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 133,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,446,000 after purchasing an additional 9,170 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Water ETF Price Performance

FIW stock opened at $113.81 on Friday. First Trust Water ETF has a 1-year low of $89.31 and a 1-year high of $115.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $112.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 1.01.

First Trust Water ETF Profile

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

