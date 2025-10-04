PFG Investments LLC Cuts Stake in Ciena Corporation $CIEN

PFG Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,666 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Ciena were worth $542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in Ciena by 516.6% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 18,719 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 15,683 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its position in Ciena by 322.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 34,035 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 25,986 shares in the last quarter. Connective Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ciena during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $651,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Ciena during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $180,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Ciena during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CIEN shares. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Ciena from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Ciena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $127.50 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Zacks Research raised shares of Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Ciena in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ciena from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ciena presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.86.

Shares of NYSE:CIEN opened at $151.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Ciena Corporation has a 52-week low of $49.21 and a 52-week high of $154.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $111.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.30. The company has a market capitalization of $21.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.15.

In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.23, for a total transaction of $559,164.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 325,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,770,552.11. This represents a 2.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brodie Gage sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $46,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 42,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,665,176. This trade represents a 0.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,724 shares of company stock valued at $5,336,431. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company’s Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

