PFG Investments LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF $HACK

PFG Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schnieders Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 6,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 44,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McGuire Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 46,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter.

Amplify Cybersecurity ETF Price Performance

HACK stock opened at $87.42 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 35.67 and a beta of 0.93. Amplify Cybersecurity ETF has a 1 year low of $61.59 and a 1 year high of $88.52.

Amplify Cybersecurity ETF Profile

The ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Cyber Defense index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index that targets companies actively involved in providing cybersecurity technology and services.

