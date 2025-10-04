PFG Investments LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Cigna Group $CI

PFG Investments LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,257 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Cigna Group were worth $746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CI. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Cigna Group during the first quarter worth $727,905,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Cigna Group by 10.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,056,806 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,966,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,327 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Cigna Group by 21.5% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,886,674 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,607,716,000 after acquiring an additional 865,092 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cigna Group by 38.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,649,837 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $542,796,000 after acquiring an additional 457,052 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in Cigna Group by 163.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 333,435 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $109,700,000 after acquiring an additional 206,739 shares during the period. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Nicole S. Jones sold 28,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $8,557,800.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 25,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,694,400. The trade was a 52.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Group Stock Performance

NYSE:CI opened at $311.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Cigna Group has a 52-week low of $256.89 and a 52-week high of $358.88. The firm has a market cap of $83.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $292.41 and its 200 day moving average is $309.81.

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The health services provider reported $7.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.15 by $0.05. Cigna Group had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 1.92%.The company had revenue of $67.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Cigna Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 29.600- EPS. Research analysts predict that Cigna Group will post 29.77 EPS for the current year.

Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 4th. Cigna Group’s payout ratio is presently 32.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $371.00 price target on shares of Cigna Group in a report on Thursday, June 26th. TD Cowen upgraded Cigna Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price (down from $388.00) on shares of Cigna Group in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $365.00 target price on shares of Cigna Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cigna Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $371.81.

Cigna Group Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

