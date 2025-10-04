PFG Investments LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Ringcentral, Inc. $RNG

PFG Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of Ringcentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Free Report) by 6.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,550 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,566 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Ringcentral were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Ringcentral by 7.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,026,565 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $173,987,000 after purchasing an additional 512,834 shares during the period. Contour Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ringcentral in the first quarter worth $45,650,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ringcentral by 29.0% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,365,724 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,815,000 after acquiring an additional 306,971 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in shares of Ringcentral by 27.1% in the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 995,888 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,233,000 after acquiring an additional 212,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ringcentral by 354.8% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 870,666 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,558,000 after acquiring an additional 679,211 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Ringcentral news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 46,932 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total transaction of $1,358,681.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 462,429 shares in the company, valued at $13,387,319.55. This represents a 9.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 2,443 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.70, for a total transaction of $75,000.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 226,448 shares in the company, valued at $6,951,953.60. This trade represents a 1.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,430 shares of company stock worth $2,291,052 in the last ninety days. 6.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RNG opened at $28.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -199.95, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.32. Ringcentral, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.58 and a twelve month high of $42.19.

Ringcentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.04. Ringcentral had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a negative return on equity of 19.63%. The business had revenue of $620.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.90 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Ringcentral has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.060-1.080 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.200-4.320 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ringcentral, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RNG. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Ringcentral in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ringcentral from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ringcentral from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Ringcentral from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Ringcentral from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ringcentral presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.38.

RingCentral, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company’s products include RingCentral Message Video Phone that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI-powered omnichannel and workforce engagement solutions with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCX, an AI-powered contact center that a native delivers omnichannel experience.

