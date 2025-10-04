PFG Investments LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF $VOE

PFG Investments LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VOE. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,224,000 after buying an additional 5,368 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $539,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 15,954.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 108,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,423,000 after buying an additional 107,849 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Signal Advisors Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth $252,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSEARCA VOE opened at $175.26 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $139.38 and a 52 week high of $176.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $171.47 and its 200 day moving average is $164.07. The company has a market cap of $19.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.05.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.