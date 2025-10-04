PFG Investments LLC Grows Stake in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. $DNP

PFG Investments LLC increased its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Free Report) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,721 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 4,183 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNP. NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 612,300.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 6,124 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 6,123 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 196.3% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 10,566 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 31,188 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 12,802 shares during the last quarter. Two West Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DNP Select Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Kelly Financial Group LLC grew its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 60.1% during the 1st quarter. Kelly Financial Group LLC now owns 22,928 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 8,611 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.51% of the company’s stock.

Get DNP Select Income Fund alerts:

DNP Select Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:DNP opened at $9.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.73. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.69 and a 52-week high of $10.04.

DNP Select Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About DNP Select Income Fund

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st.

(Free Report)

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DNP Select Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNP Select Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.