PFG Investments LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF $EFA

PFG Investments LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. MKD Wealth Coaches LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. MKD Wealth Coaches LLC now owns 6,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC now owns 12,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 15,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,956,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management now owns 18,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.8%

EFA stock opened at $95.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $68.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.82. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $72.14 and a 12-month high of $95.27.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.