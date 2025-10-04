PFG Investments LLC Grows Stock Position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG $CRSP

PFG Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,896 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,487 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 272.4% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 156,300.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GF Fund Management CO. LTD. lifted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 22.0% in the first quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRSP opened at $67.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.69 and a 200 day moving average of $47.77. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 52 week low of $30.04 and a 52 week high of $73.95. The company has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.48 and a beta of 1.84.

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by $0.18. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,229.43% and a negative return on equity of 20.05%. The business had revenue of $0.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.49) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -5.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Simeon George purchased 989,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.03 per share, with a total value of $51,499,918.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 1,730,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,021,213.37. This trade represents a 133.69% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CRSP. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Zacks Research raised shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CRISPR Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.50.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

