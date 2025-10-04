PFG Investments LLC Has $539,000 Stock Position in Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. $GAB

PFG Investments LLC boosted its position in Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB – Free Report) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,143 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Gabelli Equity Trust were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Gabelli Equity Trust by 472.6% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 6,479 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Gabelli Equity Trust by 194.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 5,447 shares in the last quarter. Novem Group acquired a new position in Gabelli Equity Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Gabelli Equity Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Gabelli Equity Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Gabelli Equity Trust alerts:

Gabelli Equity Trust Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of GAB opened at $6.16 on Friday. Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $6.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.77.

Gabelli Equity Trust Announces Dividend

Gabelli Equity Trust Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th.

(Free Report)

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gabelli Equity Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gabelli Equity Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.