PFG Investments LLC Has $548,000 Position in Elevance Health, Inc. $ELV

PFG Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,408 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ELV. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Elevance Health during the first quarter worth approximately $90,000. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in Elevance Health by 87.0% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,781,000 after buying an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in Elevance Health by 7.0% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Elevance Health by 21.7% during the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health during the first quarter worth approximately $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Susan D. Devore purchased 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $312.15 per share, for a total transaction of $374,580.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 3,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,149.30. This trade represents a 52.13% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gail Boudreaux purchased 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $286.94 per share, with a total value of $2,438,990.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 151,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,333,678.80. The trade was a 5.96% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Stock Up 3.2%

Shares of NYSE:ELV opened at $351.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $79.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $273.71 and a 12-month high of $510.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $307.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $361.67.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $8.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.30 by ($0.46). Elevance Health had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 2.83%.The company had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $10.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th were paid a $1.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ELV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Elevance Health from $472.00 to $384.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Elevance Health from $400.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 15th. Leerink Partnrs downgraded Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Elevance Health from $500.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Elevance Health from $327.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $411.06.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Elevance Health

Elevance Health Profile

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.