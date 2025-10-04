PFG Investments LLC Has $556,000 Stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF $IBB

PFG Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,370 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 29,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,716,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 23.9% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,539,000 after acquiring an additional 3,831 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the first quarter worth $45,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 81.2% during the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the first quarter worth $230,000. 62.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Up 0.9%

NASDAQ IBB opened at $151.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $139.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.00. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $107.43 and a 1 year high of $151.62.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Biotechnology ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were given a $0.0828 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

