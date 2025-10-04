PFG Investments LLC Has $564,000 Stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF $RDVY

PFG Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,986 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $564,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 5,754.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 320,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,776,000 after buying an additional 315,262 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 45,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after buying an additional 4,960 shares during the last quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $238,000. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Affinity Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 662,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,762,000 after buying an additional 137,613 shares during the last quarter.
First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Up 0.1%
RDVY opened at $67.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.67. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $50.27 and a 12-month high of $68.06.
First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend
First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Profile
The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- After Trump Deal, Can Meta Stock Withstand TikTok’s Onslaught?
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Alphabet: After Its Best Quarter in Decades, Is It Time to Buy?
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Forget Airlines—These Trucking Stocks Are Shifting Into High Gear
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.