PFG Investments LLC Has $612,000 Stake in Transocean Ltd. $RIG

PFG Investments LLC reduced its holdings in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 236,192 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Transocean were worth $612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RIG. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Transocean by 154.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,810 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5,353 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC boosted its stake in Transocean by 47.7% in the first quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 44,154 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 14,261 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Transocean in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Transocean by 3,039.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 930,599 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after acquiring an additional 900,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Transocean by 594.6% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 221,615 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 189,708 shares during the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RIG shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Transocean from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Transocean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Transocean in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.26.

Insider Transactions at Transocean

In other news, Director (Cyprus) Ltd Perestroika bought 4,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.05 per share, for a total transaction of $12,200,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 95,074,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,978,426.70. This trade represents a 4.39% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frederik Wilhelm Mohn bought 4,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.05 per share, with a total value of $12,200,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 95,074,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,978,426.70. This represents a 4.39% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Transocean Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RIG opened at $3.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of -1.81, a PEG ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Transocean Ltd. has a 1-year low of $1.97 and a 1-year high of $4.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.83.

Transocean Profile

(Free Report)

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. The company operates a fleet of mobile offshore drilling units, consisting of ultra-deepwater floaters and harsh environment floaters.

