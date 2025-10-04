PFG Investments LLC Has $678,000 Stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF $IEF

PFG Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 10.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 2,046 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,606,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $153,200,000 after buying an additional 7,420 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 974.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. Independence Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $14,612,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,076,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,677,872,000 after buying an additional 1,333,142 shares during the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IEF opened at $96.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $96.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.09. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $91.08 and a 52 week high of $97.51.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be given a $0.2945 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

