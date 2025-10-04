PFG Investments LLC Has $709,000 Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO

PFG Investments LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Dover Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Dover Advisors LLC now owns 8,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 19.6% in the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 14.9% in the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 15.7% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of VWO opened at $54.79 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.20 and its 200 day moving average is $48.78. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $39.53 and a 12-month high of $54.94. The stock has a market cap of $102.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.