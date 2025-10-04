PFG Investments LLC Has $733,000 Stock Holdings in Snowflake Inc. $SNOW

PFG Investments LLC trimmed its stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advantage Inc. increased its holdings in Snowflake by 1.1% during the second quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 4,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.84, for a total value of $90,610.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 25,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,785,807.72. The trade was a 1.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Vivek Raghunathan sold 11,801 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total value of $2,634,219.22. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 241,854 shares in the company, valued at $53,986,649.88. This represents a 4.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,601,630 shares of company stock valued at $362,990,571 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Stock Down 2.1%

SNOW opened at $235.42 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $215.94 and a 200-day moving average of $195.62. The company has a market capitalization of $79.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.73 and a beta of 1.21. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $111.15 and a fifty-two week high of $249.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.08. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 33.53% and a negative return on equity of 42.98%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Snowflake’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on Snowflake from $212.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Snowflake from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Snowflake from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $215.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $191.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.53.

Snowflake Company Profile

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

