PFG Investments LLC Has $750,000 Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF $VTEB

PFG Investments LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,207 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 75.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 9,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 4,128 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $222,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,770,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,078,000 after acquiring an additional 270,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $49.98 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.02 and a fifty-two week high of $51.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.05.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.