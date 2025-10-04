PFG Investments LLC Has $752,000 Stock Position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. $IBKR

PFG Investments LLC boosted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 309.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,256 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBKR. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. City Holding Co. bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the first quarter worth $33,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the first quarter valued at $33,000. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $45.50 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $53.75 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Interactive Brokers Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 17,058 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.78, for a total value of $1,122,075.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 28,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,860,850.42. This represents a 37.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,205,683 shares of company stock worth $77,217,965. Insiders own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of IBKR opened at $70.36 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.33 and its 200 day moving average is $54.56. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.82 and a 12-month high of $71.78. The stock has a market cap of $119.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.22.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 4.92%. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 16.49%.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

