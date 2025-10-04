PFG Investments LLC Increases Stake in Northrop Grumman Corporation $NOC

PFG Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 24.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,328 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.0% in the first quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 644 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.0% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 8.4% in the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 271 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.9% in the first quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 553 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 12.8% in the first quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 194 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

NOC stock opened at $610.32 on Friday. Northrop Grumman Corporation has a 52 week low of $426.24 and a 52 week high of $610.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $585.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $529.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.10.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.84 by $0.27. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The business had revenue of $10.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.36 earnings per share. Northrop Grumman’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Northrop Grumman has set its FY 2025 guidance at 25.000-25.400 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Corporation will post 28.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $2.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $9.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $547.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $542.00 target price (down previously from $580.00) on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $588.85.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

(Free Report)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.