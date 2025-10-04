PFG Investments LLC Lowers Holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust $BSTZ

PFG Investments LLC decreased its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust (NASDAQ:BSTZ – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,004 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust by 163.5% in the second quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust by 6.8% in the first quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 15,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust by 89.9% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:BSTZ opened at $22.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.96. BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of $15.22 and a fifty-two week high of $22.87.

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust Cuts Dividend

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be issued a $0.1625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 8.6%.

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the science and technology sectors.

