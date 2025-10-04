PFG Investments LLC Makes New $559,000 Investment in Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF $GPIQ

PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIQ – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,000. PFG Investments LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth $93,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth $183,000. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 5,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GPIQ stock opened at $52.18 on Friday. Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $38.13 and a 12 month high of $52.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.26 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.15.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be given a $0.4579 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. This is an increase from Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.44.

The Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF (GPIQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that primarily involves stocks within the Nasdaq-100. Combining equity investments with a call strategy, the fund seeks to generate stable income while offering potential for capital growth GPIQ was launched on Oct 24, 2023 and is issued by Goldman Sachs.

