PFG Investments LLC Raises Holdings in Global Net Lease, Inc. $GNL

PFG Investments LLC increased its position in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Free Report) by 24.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,286 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Global Net Lease were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GNL. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Global Net Lease by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in Global Net Lease by 4.4% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 40,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Global Net Lease by 9.1% during the second quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Global Net Lease by 100.6% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Global Net Lease by 1.4% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 209,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Global Net Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. KeyCorp upgraded Global Net Lease from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Colliers Securities raised Global Net Lease from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Global Net Lease in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.20.

Global Net Lease Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE GNL opened at $8.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 1.20. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.51 and a 1 year high of $8.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.64.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. Global Net Lease had a negative return on equity of 9.71% and a negative net margin of 43.75%.The firm had revenue of $124.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.38 million. Research analysts anticipate that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Net Lease Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -52.78%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Edward M. Jr. Weil sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.61, for a total value of $1,141,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 584,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,444,643.33. This represents a 20.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Global Net Lease Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE. The firm focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

