PFG Investments LLC Raises Stock Position in Medtronic PLC $MDT

PFG Investments LLC raised its position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,575 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MDT. Burkett Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 185.0% during the 1st quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 285 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Columbia River Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 3,577.8% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 331 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Medtronic

In related news, Director William R. Jellison purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $92.37 per share, for a total transaction of $230,925.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,850. This trade represents a 100.00% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Harry Skip Kiil sold 8,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.58, for a total transaction of $788,045.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 35,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,261,621.70. This represents a 19.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Up 2.3%

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $97.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Medtronic PLC has a 52-week low of $79.29 and a 52-week high of $97.94. The company has a market capitalization of $125.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.94 and a 200 day moving average of $88.50.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. Medtronic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.600-5.660 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 26th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Medtronic from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Medtronic from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.27.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

