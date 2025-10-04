PFG Investments LLC Reduces Stock Position in Q2 Holdings, Inc. $QTWO

PFG Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,277 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Q2 were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QTWO. Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Q2 by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 3,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its holdings in Q2 by 1.1% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 16,687 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Q2 by 35.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Q2 by 5.1% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Q2 by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 42,820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,426,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, insider John E. Breeden sold 6,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.27, for a total value of $459,523.35. Following the sale, the insider owned 149,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,263,628.61. The trade was a 3.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James Offerdahl sold 786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total value of $58,281.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 17,792 shares in the company, valued at $1,319,276.80. This represents a 4.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,499 shares of company stock valued at $650,658 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Q2 stock opened at $67.65 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.69. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,353.31 and a beta of 1.47. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.61 and a 1-year high of $112.82.

QTWO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Q2 from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen lowered Q2 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Q2 from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Q2 from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Q2 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Q2 currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.94.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

