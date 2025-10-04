PFG Investments LLC Sells 1,139 Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF $VRP

PFG Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,139 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,271,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,069,000 after acquiring an additional 173,408 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 13.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,310,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,760,000 after acquiring an additional 153,679 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,111,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,946,000 after acquiring an additional 88,017 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,020,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,748,000 after acquiring an additional 67,741 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 582,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,126,000 after acquiring an additional 18,717 shares during the period.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF stock opened at $24.76 on Friday. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a one year low of $23.03 and a one year high of $24.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.33.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

