PFG Investments LLC Sells 117 Shares of Intuit Inc. $INTU

PFG Investments LLC trimmed its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 892 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vista Cima Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 1,566.7% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 50 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Intuit by 511.1% in the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Intuit in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in Intuit during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INTU. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Intuit from $815.00 to $785.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Intuit from $850.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Intuit from $900.00 to $880.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $850.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Intuit from $820.00 to $870.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $791.82.

Intuit Stock Down 0.3%

Intuit stock opened at $679.94 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $532.65 and a 12 month high of $813.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $700.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $691.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $189.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.49, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.25.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.09. Intuit had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 20.55%.The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Intuit has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.120 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 22.980-23.180 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 9th. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.28%.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In related news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $664.99, for a total value of $27,929.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,606.69. This trade represents a 4.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $768.43, for a total transaction of $255,887.19. Following the sale, the director owned 15,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,890,685.82. This represents a 2.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,785 shares of company stock worth $2,029,299 in the last three months. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

