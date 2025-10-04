PFG Investments LLC Sells 1,291 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Corporation $MPC

PFG Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 24.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,291 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MPC. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1,546.2% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 214 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1,621.4% in the 1st quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 241 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MPC shares. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Friday, July 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $144.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $184.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $159.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Molly R. Benson sold 10,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $1,773,277.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 28,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,678,100. This trade represents a 27.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Up 0.6%

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $193.31 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum Corporation has a twelve month low of $115.10 and a twelve month high of $201.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $177.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.17. The company has a market capitalization of $58.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.74. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The firm had revenue of $34.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Corporation will post 8.47 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 20th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.01%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile



Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

See Also

