PFG Investments LLC Sells 1,909 Shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF $SGOL

PFG Investments LLC trimmed its stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,909 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 217.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Main Street Group LTD raised its position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 96.2% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Group LTD now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 74.4% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF stock opened at $37.04 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.05. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a 12 month low of $24.41 and a 12 month high of $37.15.

About abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

