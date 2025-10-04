PFG Investments LLC Sells 2,159 Shares of Ares Capital Corporation $ARCC

PFG Investments LLC lessened its holdings in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,293 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,159 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. boosted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 5.9% in the second quarter. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. now owns 177,997 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,909,000 after acquiring an additional 9,948 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA boosted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 5.1% in the second quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA now owns 102,777 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 4,972 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 3.1% in the second quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 261,622 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,745,000 after acquiring an additional 7,855 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 1.3% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 944,376 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $20,738,000 after acquiring an additional 12,206 shares during the period. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 20.9% in the second quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 126,366 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after acquiring an additional 21,847 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

ARCC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities set a $23.00 price target on shares of Ares Capital and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen raised Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $20.15 on Friday. Ares Capital Corporation has a 1-year low of $18.26 and a 1-year high of $23.84. The stock has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The investment management company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). Ares Capital had a net margin of 44.94% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $614.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Ares Capital Corporation will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.5%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.66%.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

