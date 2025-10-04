PFG Investments LLC Sells 2,531 Shares of HP Inc. $HPQ

PFG Investments LLC cut its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,119 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 2,531 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HPQ. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in HP in the first quarter worth $614,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in HP by 58.9% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,797 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 9,562 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its position in HP by 26.7% in the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 8,085 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC increased its stake in HP by 63.0% in the first quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 41,383 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 15,989 shares during the period. Finally, E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB increased its stake in HP by 223.9% in the first quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB now owns 43,400 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,282 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total value of $920,471.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3 shares in the company, valued at $80.55. The trade was a 99.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HPQ opened at $26.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.20. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.21 and a 1 year high of $39.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.29.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.75. HP had a negative return on equity of 262.03% and a net margin of 4.83%.The company had revenue of $13.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. HP has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.870-0.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Dbs Bank lowered HP from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of HP in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on HP in a research note on Monday, September 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on HP from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded HP from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.38.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

